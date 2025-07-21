UPDATE: Man Sentenced to 50-Years for Home Invasion and Double Stabbing in St. Mary’s County

UPDATE 7/20/2025: State’s Attorney Jaymi Sterling announced today that Terek Demaury Ross, 29, of Lexington Park, Maryland, has been sentenced to life in prison, with 50 years of active incarceration for two counts of attempted first-degree murder.

On August 3, 2024, Ross forcibly broke into his ex-girlfriend’s residence and attacked her and her houseguest with a knife.

One of the women suffered multiple stab wounds, including a severe injury behind her ear, but managed to escape upstairs to call 911 for help. The second victim, who was sleeping on the couch, was stabbed multiple times and sustained serious injuries to her right eye and left arm.

Following the vicious attack, Ross stole one of the victims’ vehicles and fled the scene. Law enforcement apprehended him later that day in Calvert County.

Both victims were airlifted to trauma centers, where they received emergency life-saving medical treatment.

“This was one of the most brutal acts of domestic violence in our community. Such viciousness must be met with the full force of the law, and while no sentence can ever undo the physical and mental harm caused, I hope this 50-year prison sentence provides some sense of justice and safety for the victims and our community,” said State’s Attorney Jaymi Sterling.

Detectives Burgess and Lawrence along with Deputy Tasciotti of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office were the lead investigators.

Senior Assistant State’s Attorney Lisa Ridge handled the sentencing hearing on behalf of the citizens of St. Mary’s County.

The Honorable Joseph Stanalonis presided over the case.



In the early morning hours of August 3, 2024, a terrifying sequence of events unfolded in Lexington Park, Maryland, when St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a stabbing incident on Ronald Drive.

The suspect, Terek Demaury Ross, 28, of Prince George’s County, allegedly broke into the residence of two women he knew and launched a brutal attack using a kitchen knife he found in the home.

The first victim, an adult female, was stabbed multiple times, including a severe wound to the back of her left ear. She managed to escape upstairs and called 911.

The second victim, also an adult female who had been sleeping on the couch, was then attacked. She sustained multiple stab wounds, including serious injuries to her right eye and left upper arm. Despite her grave condition, she was able to flee the house and seek help from a neighbor.

After the attacks, Ross allegedly stole one of the victim’s vehicles and fled the scene. A lookout was immediately issued across neighboring jurisdictions. The Calvert Control Center soon alerted officers to be on the lookout for the vehicle involved in the double stabbing.

Cpl. Bowlan of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office spotted the suspect vehicle traveling Northbound on Route 4 near Calvert Beach Road in St. Leonard. The vehicle, which was missing a front tire and riding on the rim, eventually stopped near Broomes Island Road. Ross then fled on foot across Route 4 into a nearby field. After a brief chase, deputies apprehended him.

Ross was taken into custody by the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center in Leonardtown. He has been charged with two counts of attempted first-degree murder, two counts of attempted second-degree murder, two counts of first-degree assault, and related charges. Additional charges are pending in Calvert County due to the events during his attempted escape.

Both victims were airlifted to Baltimore Shock Trauma for emergency treatment. Their injuries, though serious, are not considered life-threatening. The second victim required invasive surgery due to the extent of her injuries. Evidence collected at the crime scene, including significant blood traces and a broken knife blade, corroborates the victims’ accounts of the attack.

Ross invoked his right to remain silent after being advised of his Miranda rights. The investigation is ongoing as authorities continue to piece together the full details of this violent incident.

UPDATE 8/4/2024: Police in St. Mary’s County responded to a report of a stabbing on Ronald Drive, in Lexington Park, at approximately 4:45 a.m. on August 3, 2024. While en route, police were advised that two victims had been stabbed by an individual known to them.

According to the victims, an adult male identified as Terek Demaury Ross, 28, of Prince George’s County, had broken into their residence and used a knife from the home to stab the first victim, an adult female, multiple times. The first victim managed to escape and call 911. Ross then attacked the second victim, also an adult female, stabbing her multiple times before she fled to a neighboring residence and called 911.

Ross stole a car belonging to one of the victims and fled the scene. Neighboring jurisdictions were alerted, and the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office located and apprehended Ross.

Ross was then transferred into the custody of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office.

Both victims were transported to an area hospital, where they are listed in stable condition.

Ross was transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center in Leonardtown and has been charged with two counts of Attempted First-Degree Murder, two counts of Attempted Second-Degree Murder, two counts of First-Degree Assault, and related charges.

UPDATE 8/3/2024: Terek Damaury Ross, 28, of Greensboro, North Carolina was arrested and charged with the following

Attempted Murder First Degree (2 Counts)

Attempted Murder Second Degree (2 Counts)

First Degree Assault(2 Counts)

Second Degree Assault (2 Counts)

Unlawful Taking of a Motor Vehicle

Theft $1,500 to $25,000

We will provide more information as it becomes available.



On Saturday, August 3, 2024, at approximately 4:45 a.m., police and emergency medical personnel responded to the 21800 block of Ronald Drive in Lexington Park, for the reported assault with a weapon in progress.

Multiple 911 callers reported a male was running down Ronald Drive stabbing people.

Police arrived on the scene to find two victims suffering from numerous injuries and advised to responding EMS crews that one victim had a stab wound to the eye, and the second victim having injuries to the back of the head.

Medical personnel requested a helicopter due to the victims injuries. Due to Trooper 7 being on a mission in Calvert County, Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 2 responded with a 25 minute response time.

Trooper 2 landed at the St. Mary’s Airport in Hollywood to meet medical personnel and transported the 31 year-old female and a 34-year-old female to an area trauma center with various penetrating and laceration injuries.

One victim described the knife as being an approximately 4 inches, with flight medics being advised one victim received 11 stab wounds. Both victims were conscious, alert, and breathing.

The suspect fled prior to the arrival of police, and units in Calvert and other counties were notified to be on the lookout for the 28-year-old black male who fled in a 2013 grey Hyundai Sonata bearing Maryland registration.

Police in Calvert County located the vehicle in the area of St. Leonard while travelling on Route 4 at approximately 30mph with a blown tire.

A traffic stop was attempted in the area of Route 4 and Broomes Island Road, however, the suspect stopped the vehicle and fled on foot.

Police deployed a taser and took the suspect into custody without further incident. An ambulance was requested to evaluate the suspect for injuries.

The suspect was found to be wanted through North Carolina for numerous charges including Second Degree Rape.

Police in St. Mary’s and Calvert County are investigating the incident with pending charges in both counties. Police in North Carolina advised the warrant is extraditable.





