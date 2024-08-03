Prince George’s County Police Corporal Charged with Multiple Counts of Animal Cruelty

UPDATE 8/3/2024: Corporal David Acosta is also charged with the mistreatment of a second dog assigned to him, a seven-year-old Belgian Malinois named Spartacus.

Acosta has now been charged with the following.

Felony count of HARM/DEATH Law Enforcement Animal – 2 counts ANIMAL CRUELTY CAUSE/AUTH – 2 counts ANIMAL CRUEL FAIL: PROVIDE – 2 counts

8/1/2024: The Prince George’s County Police Department obtained three animal cruelty charges against an officer assigned to the Canine Section. Corporal David Acosta is charged in connection with the mistreatment of a dog assigned to him, a two-year-old bloodhound named Daisy.

On July 14, 2024, the department suspended Corporal Acosta for an unrelated incident. As part of that suspension process, two Canine Section handlers were ordered to retrieve Daisy and Acosta’s second dog, a Belgian Malinois named Spartacus.



After the dogs were picked up, the handlers observed injuries related to an e-collar on Daisy’s neck. She was brought to a veterinarian for treatment. Daisy also had other medical conditions that required medical care.

The Internal Affairs Division began an investigation resulting in the charges against Corporal Acosta.

“This situation involving Daisy is appalling. She is a part of the PGPD family. I expect that all of our handlers treat their canine partners with the utmost care and concern. To the best of our knowledge, this is the first incident of animal mistreatment in the 60-year history of the Canine Section. We have now put new policies into place with the intention of this being both the first and last. This investigation is in the early stages and will be thorough. I too want to know how this occurred.

In the meantime, I’m glad to report that Daisy is doing well and back to work. Bloodhounds play a crucial role in our agency’s service to the community, primarily with assisting in searches for missing people.” said Chief Malik Aziz, Prince George’s County Police.

Daisy and Spartacus have been removed from Corporal Acosta’s care and permanently reassigned to two veteran handlers within the section.

In addition, Special Operation Division Commanders developed and immediately implemented new policies to ensure the well-being of all canines moving forward:

*Weekly Visual Inspections:

Each Canine Sergeant conducts a detailed visual inspection of every canine under their unit’s assignment on a weekly basis.

The inspection covers grooming, coat condition, eyes, ears, nose, paw pads, teeth, weight, and mobility.

Findings must be documented.

*Bi-Monthly In-Depth Inspections:

Will be conducted during Wednesday training sessions by the canine training staff.

In addition to the elements covered in the weekly inspection, this session includes a more detailed assessment of training aides (such as remote collars, muzzles, harnesses, leashes) and the canine vehicle transportation area.

Findings must be documented.

*Bi-Annual Kennel Inspections:

Scheduled bi-annually, inspections are conducted for all canine residential kennels within the unit’s jurisdiction.

Findings must be documented.

Corporal Acosta joined the PGPD in 2006. He is currently assigned to the Special Operations Division. One of the three charges against Acosta is a felony. He will be suspended without pay.

This remains an active internal investigation. Anyone who has information relevant to this investigation is urged to contact the Internal Affairs Division at 301-516-5721.