Charles County Sheriff’s Office Captain Clarence Black Graduates from DC Police Leadership Academy

Charles County, MD – Charles County Sheriff Troy D. Berry is pleased to announce that Captain Clarence Black of the Charles County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) has successfully graduated from Cohort 2024-1 of the DC Police Leadership Academy (DCPLA), hosted by the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD).

Sheriff Berry expressed his pride in Captain Black’s achievement, stating, “I am proud of Captain Black’s accomplishment. Continuing education is critical for our employees, and I’m confident that Captain Black will apply the knowledge, skills, and abilities he gained to enhance leadership throughout our Agency.”

Captain Black, a dedicated member of the CCSO for 23 years, has served in various capacities, including Patrol Officer, COPS Officer, School Resource Officer, Sergeant (Patrol Supervisor and Administrative Sergeant), Lieutenant (Patrol Shift Commander and School Resource Commander), and currently as Patrol Commander North.

The DC Police Leadership Academy focuses on developing leaders who uphold high standards of integrity and respect. Captain Black remarked, “The presenters, all experts in their field, facilitated a culture of positive leadership and professionalism within the law enforcement community. The training covered a wide range of topics affecting law enforcement and provided invaluable networking opportunities with approximately 70 other agencies from across the nation. I look forward to applying these insights to further enhance our service to the community.”

The CCSO remains committed to advancing leadership skills across all ranks and is honored to participate in the DCPLA. This program fosters a growth mindset and essential management approaches, contributing to the development of both personal and organizational leadership skills.

