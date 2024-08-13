St. Mary’s County Woman Arrested for Violating Protective Order

Laren Dlouhy, 25, of Leonardtown, has been charged with violating a protective order.

The incident occurred on July 30, 2024, when officers from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a protective order violation at the Department of Social Services building located at 21775 Great Mills Road in Lexington Park. The victim reported receiving two phone calls from Dlouhy, which was in direct violation of the protective order issued against her.

The temporary protective order was issued on July 29, 2024, by Judge Amy Lorenzini of the Circuit Court of St. Mary’s County. The order explicitly instructed Dlouhy to refrain from contacting the victim. Deputy Porter served the order to Dlouhy in person on the morning of July 30, 2024, at 1:47 PM.

Despite the court order, the victim received two phone calls from Dlouhy at 3:18 PM and 3:19 PM the same day. The victim showed the officers the missed calls from a number saved in her phone under Dlouhy’s name. An in-house search confirmed the number matched Dlouhy’s contact information on file.

Officers then went to Dlouhy’s residence on Point Lookout Road, in Leonardtown. Upon questioning, Dlouhy initially denied making the calls but eventually admitted to contacting the victim, stating, “Yes, I’m trying to talk to -redacted-.”

Dlouhy was arrested for violating the protective order under Maryland Family Law Article FL 4-509. She was transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention & Rehabilitation Center for processing. If convicted, she faces up to 90 days in jail and/or a $1,000 fine.