Employee at Home Goods in California Charged with Theft Scheme Over $3,800

Martha Jean Cotterell, 57, of Lexington Park, was arrested on July 30, 2024, and charged with multiple felony theft offenses. According to court documents, Cotterell is accused of stealing approximately $3,898.98 from the Home Goods store where she was employed by executing a series of fraudulent transactions.

The investigation began when store management noticed irregularities in transaction records and alerted their asset protection team. An asset protection manager at the store, reported that Cotterell’s activities had been under scrutiny after he received a fraudulent notice on the day of her arrest. Upon further investigation, it was discovered that Cotterell had allegedly been issuing refunds for non-existent transactions and taking the refunded cash for herself.

Officer Devin Absher of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office, who responded to the incident, reviewed a written statement from Cotterell confessing to the thefts. In the statement, Cotterell admitted to starting this scheme in January 2024 and continuing until her apprehension on July 30. Cotterell explained that she had been experiencing financial difficulties, which led her to start stealing from the store’s register.

During the investigation, Cotterell was read her Miranda rights and agreed to speak with Officer Absher. She confessed to taking money on several occasions over the past eight months, primarily by processing fake returns and keeping the cash. This method allowed her to take nearly $3,900 in small increments without immediate detection.

Cotterell is charged with two counts: theft of property valued between $1,500 and under $25,000, and a theft scheme involving the same value range. Both charges are classified as felonies under Maryland law, and each carries a potential penalty of up to five years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

Cotterell was released on her own recognizance and is represented by the Public Defender’s Office of St. Mary’s County. Her trial is scheduled for September 5, 2024, in the District Court for St. Mary’s County.

