Two Women Charged with Vandalism and Theft at Waldorf Beauty Store

Two women have been charged with vandalism and theft following an incident at the Super Beauty store in Waldorf, on July 30, 2024.

Makenzie Amara Earle, 18, of Towson, and Elise Nicole Holland, 18, of White Plains, were arrested after allegedly destroying property and stealing items from the store, according to court documents.

The incident occurred at approximately 5:39 PM when Officer D. Butler of the Charles County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of theft and property destruction at the Super Beauty store located at at Waldorf Market Place. Upon arrival, Officer Butler observed multiple display items knocked over and various hair care products scattered across the store’s floor.

The store manager reported that the damage amounted to approximately $57. Additionally, it was alleged that some items had been stolen during the commotion. Officer Butler, along with Officer Johnson, identified the suspects based on the store manager’s description.

Makenzie Amara Earle and Elise Nicole Holland were found in the vicinity of the store. Earle was identified by her Maryland driver’s license. A search revealed that some of the stolen items were found in Holland’s possession.

The stolen merchandise included hair care products and other beauty items, which were recovered and returned to the store. The total value of the stolen items was reported to be $17.47. The officers conducted a thorough investigation and confirmed the suspects’ identities through an NCIC and local law enforcement query.

Both women were transported to the Charles County Detention Center. Earle was charged with malicious destruction of property valued under $1,000, which carries a penalty of up to 60 days in jail and a $500 fine. Holland faced charges of theft under $100 and destruction of property.

