Mother who Left Infant in Hot Car in Dunkirk Faces Child Endangerment Charges

On August 1, 2024, a criminal summons was issued, formally charging Caitlian Victoria Seabolt, 30, of Boonsboro, Maryland, with child endangerment after allegedly leaving her infant son unattended in a parked car on a sweltering summer day.

The incident occurred on July 31, 2024, at the Apple Green Shopping Center in Dunkirk.

At approximately 2:50 PM, Deputy Claggett of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office was conducting a routine patrol in the shopping center, when he noticed a silver Toyota Solara improperly parked in front of a yellow fire hydrant, between two signs clearly stating “No Parking or Standing Fire Lane.” The vehicle was facing oncoming traffic, prompting further investigation.

As Deputy Claggett approached the scene, he observed Seabolt exiting the “Apple Greene Wine and Spirits” store carrying only purchased items and no child carrier. Sensing a potential issue, Deputy Claggett activated his emergency equipment and initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle.

Upon reaching the car, Deputy Claggett discovered an infant boy strapped in a car seat behind the driver’s seat. The baby was left unattended in the vehicle with outside temperatures reaching the mid-90s. The vehicle’s interior temperature could have been significantly higher, posing a severe risk to the child’s health and safety.

When questioned, Seabolt admitted to seeing the “No Parking” signs but claimed, “Where I’m from if the curb ain’t red then you can park there.” Her response, however, failed to address the critical issue of leaving her child in a dangerously hot car.

Seabolt was issued three traffic citations on the scene:

Parking a vehicle within 15 feet of a fire hydrant

Failure to drive right of center

Parking where prohibited by official signs

Deputy Claggett informed Seabolt that a formal case report regarding the unattended child would be filed and that she would face additional charges. Seabolt confirmed the accuracy of the address on her driver’s license before the deputy proceeded with the necessary documentation.

The criminal summons issued, formally charges Seabolt with confining an unattended child, a misdemeanor that carries a potential penalty of up to 30 days in jail and/or a $500 fine. Seabolt is scheduled to appear for a preliminary inquiry on September 16, 2024, at the District Court of Maryland in Calvert County.