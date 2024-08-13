Women Arrested On Solomons Boardwalk For Disorderly Conduct and Drug Possession

A chaotic scene at the South Solomons Island boardwalk ended with the arrest of Yelena Marie McAfee, 26, of no fixed address, on charges of disorderly conduct, public intoxication, and drug possession. The incident, which occurred on July 31, 2024, drew some public attention.

At approximately 11:37 AM, Trooper Dill of the Maryland State Police Prince Frederick Barrack received a dispatch to investigate a welfare check at the boardwalk gazebo. Witnesses had reported a woman, later identified as McAfee, passed out with a bottle of wine. The complainant stated that McAfee had awakened and started behaving erratically, yelling and stripping down to her bra in public.

Trooper Dill arrived to find McAfee walking and jumping around the pavilion shirtless. Her actions had caused onlookers to stop and watch the unfolding spectacle. The strong smell of alcohol emanating from McAfee was immediately apparent as Trooper Dill approached.

When questioned, McAfee admitted to consuming wine and claimed she was pouring some out in memory of deceased friends. Throughout their interaction, McAfee displayed signs of paranoia and potential schizophrenia, making incoherent remarks and attempting to drink more wine. Despite the presence of law enforcement, McAfee’s erratic behavior continued, causing further disturbance.

After about ten minutes, McAfee put her shirt back on but continued to exhibit disorderly conduct. Her actions significantly disrupted the public peace, prompting Trooper Dill to take further action.

A National Crime Information Center (NCIC) check revealed that McAfee had an outstanding warrant for failure to appear in court in Charles County, Maryland. This led to her immediate arrest. During a search incident to her arrest, Trooper Dill discovered a glass smoking device with brown residue and three pieces of chore boy in McAfee’s purse, items commonly used for smoking crack cocaine. McAfee admitted to smoking crack cocaine a few hours earlier. Based on his experience, Trooper Dill identified the residue as suspected cocaine, a Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.

McAfee was transported to the Calvert County Detention Center and charged with:

Disorderly Conduct : For causing a public disturbance. Public Intoxication : For being visibly drunk in a public place. Possession of Drug Paraphernalia : For the glass pipe and chore boy. Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance (Not Cannabis) : For the suspected cocaine residue. Failure to Appear in Court : For the outstanding warrant in Charles County.

