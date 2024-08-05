One Transported to Trauma Center After Single Vehicle Overturns in Clements

On Sunday, August 4, 2024, at approximately 1:22 a.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of 24990 Budds Creek Road in Clements, for the motor vehicle collision with injuries.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a single vehicle had rolled over and came to a rest on all four wheels, with the single occupant out of the vehicle.

Emergency medical personnel transported the operator to the Capital Regional Medical Center by ambulance.

Photos courtesy of the Seventh District Volunteer Fire Department.