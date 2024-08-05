CSM Receives $375,000 Safety Grant from Maryland Higher Education Commission to Enhance Security Measures

The Maryland Higher Education Commission in July awarded the College of Southern Maryland $375,000 from its Campus Safety Grant Program. This substantial investment will improve security systems at CSM’s four main campuses.

The Campus Safety Grant funds will enable the college to outfit all CSM campuses exterior doors with electronic key/access points. The new access control system will utilize keyless electronic locks that are configured into access control software, allowing CSM greater accountability in granting access and tracking the credentialed users.

“Using door keys has been a standard practice at higher education facilities, but with the increased demand on campuses for more efficient security measures, the transition to primarily digital security systems will enable CSM to provide enhanced security protection,” explained CSM Operations and Planning Division Vice President Dr. Bill Comey.



The new electronic key/access system will also allow public safety officers to provide credential badges to students, staff, visitors, or vendors. With the new system, credentials can be sent digitally to a person’s smartphone and only individuals with proper credentials can access buildings, making the college environment safer and more secure for everyone, Comey said.

Comey credited CSM Director of Public Safety and Preparedness Gary Smith and CSM Public Safety Lt. Denise Mohun-Hintze for their efforts to secure the grant.

“The work of these two outstanding individuals made it possible for us to get this award,” Comey said.

While CSM originally applied for $937,000, CSM will supplement the grant with institutional funds to move ahead with the security upgrade project. The security upgrades will be made at the CSM campuses in Hughesville, La Plata, Leonardtown and Prince Frederick.

The Maryland Higher Education Commission (MHEC) announced the availability of $25,000,000 under the FY 2025 Campus Safety Grant (CSG) Program for the award period of July 1, 2024, to June 30, 2025. This initiative allows Maryland public and private non-profit colleges and universities to support security enhancements to their campuses.