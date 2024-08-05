State Police Ready For National Night Out Across Maryland on Tuesday, August 6th, 2024

The Maryland Department of State Police is eager to engage with communities across Maryland for National Night Out, an annual event designed to strengthen bonds between law enforcement and the communities we serve and protect.

Since its inception in 1984, National Night Out has been celebrated on the first Tuesday of August.

This year, the event is on Tuesday, Aug. 6. Troopers from all 23 Maryland State Police barracks and police officers will be in communities connecting with residents.

Festivities at National Night Out sites are family-friendly and may include food, games or music.

Maryland State Police will participate at the following locations:

LaPlata – Waldorf

Laurel Branch, Valley Drive / Vista Ct., 6-8 p.m.

Bannister, 1001 Armes Drive, 6-8 p.m.

Pinefield Community Park, Pinefield Rd, 6-9 p.m.

Sheffield, 12416 Pawtucket Ln, 6-8:30 p.m.

Wakefield, 2002 Nantucket Drive, 6-8 p.m.

The Church @ St. Charles, 136 Stoddert Ave, 6-8 p.m.

New Hope AME Church, 12310 Washington Square, 6-8 p.m.

Dorchester, 5005 Dorchester Cir, 6-9 p.m.

Hampshire, Hampshire Cir, 6-10 p.m.

Lancaster, 4150 Lancaster Cir, 6-10 p.m.

Annapolis – Chesapeake Christian Fellowship, 377 Central Ave, 6-8 p.m.

Forestville –

8511 Legation Rd, New Carrollton, 5-8 p.m.

3330 Northview Drive, Bowie, 6-8 p.m.

16608 Brandywine Rd, Brandywine, 5-8 p.m.

Goodwin Park, 311 68th Pl, Seat Pleasant, 5-7 p.m.

Hagerstown –

Shafer Park, 37 Park Drive, Boonsboro, 5:30-8 p.m.

Veterans Park, 68 W Water Street, Smithsburg, 5-8 p.m.

Widmeyer Park, 126 W High Street, Hancock, 5:30-8 p.m.

Byron Memorial Park, on Park Road, Williamsport, 5-8 p.m.

Glen Burnie –

1001 Kinder Farm Park, Pasadena, 6-8 p.m.

10th Avenue Park, Brooklyn, 6-8 p.m.

College Park –

Leonardtown –

26845 Cox Drive, Mechanicsville, 6-8 p.m.

Golden Beach Waterview Drive, Mechanicsville, 6-8 p.m.

Breton Bay, Leonardtown, 6-8 p.m.

Cecil Mill, Great Mills, 6-8p.m.

Prince Frederick – Prince Frederick

Calvert Towne, 100 Serenity Ct, 4-6 p.m.

Oakland Hall, 2425 Comptrollers Ct, 4-6 p.m.

Patuxent View, Seagull Beach Rd / Dawn Drive, 4-5 p.m.

Gray-Ray American Legion Post, 2105 Sixes Rd, 5-6 p.m.

Prince Frederick Village, 340 Fairground Rd, 5-6 p.m.

Yardley Hills, 700 Yardley Drive, 6-8 p.m.

Bayside Forest, Deane Ave / Chesapeake Bay, 7-8 p.m.

Huntingtown

Huntingtown Volunteer Fire, 4030 Old Town Rd, 6-7:30 p.m.

Queensberry / Larkspur Cr, 6:30-8:30 p.m.

3825 Gordon Stinnett Ave, Chesapeake Beach, 6-7 p.m.

White Sands, 8585 Sycamore Rd, Lusby, 6-8 p.m.

For details, contact your local barrack. Maryland State Police look forward to meeting the community!