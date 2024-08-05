Man Wanted in Fatal Shooting of 6-Year-Old Girl in Prince George’s County is Arrested in Guyana

The Prince George’s County Police Department with the assistance of the U.S. Marshals Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force, the U.S. Marshals Service New York/ New Jersey Regional Fugitive Task Force, the Diplomatic Security Service, and the Homeland Security Investigations and Immigrations and Customs Enforcement located and arrested a suspect wanted in the fatal shooting of 6-year-old Ahsan Payton of Washington, DC. The suspect is 33-year-old Rakeem Gilgeours.

On July 4, 2024, Patrol officers responded to the report of a shooting in the 4500 block of Akron Street at approximately 7:50 pm. Payton was located suffering from a gunshot wound and was rushed to a hospital for treatment. He later died of his injuries on July 6, 2024.

Two adults were also injured during the shooting. A man suffered injuries not considered life-threatening. A woman was treated on the scene for a graze wound.



The preliminary investigation revealed the shooting took place during a holiday gathering in the neighborhood.

Through various investigative techniques, detectives were able to identify a suspect in the shooting. The suspect was located in Guyana and taken into custody by the Criminal Investigation Department and the Special Branch of the Guyana Police Department. Gilgeours was deported back to the United States.

Gilgeours is charged with second-degree murder and related charges. He is currently detained in the state of Florida awaiting extradition.

Anyone who attended the party, or anyone who may have information that could assist in this investigation, is urged to contact Homicide Unit detectives at 301-516-2512.

Anyone with information is also asked to contact Crime Solvers online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device), or call 1-866-411-TIPS (8477). You can remain anonymous. Please refer to case number 24-0039016.