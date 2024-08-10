Intoxicated Mechanicsville Woman Arrested After Disruptive Incident at Calvert Health Medical Center

Brittany Michelle Morey, 35, of Mechanicsville, was arrested on the evening of July 31, 2024, following a disruptive incident at Calvert Health Medical Center.

According to court documents, Morey faces charges of disorderly conduct, public intoxication, and failure to obey a lawful order.

The incident began around 4:28 PM when Trooper Sivic, of the Maryland State Police Prince Frederick Barrack responded to a call about a disorderly subject at the hospital’s emergency room entrance. Morey’s mother reported that her daughter was intoxicated and refusing to get out of her car. Her mother told the officer that Morey was an alcoholic who had taken medication before drinking.

Upon arrival, Trooper Sivic detected a strong odor of alcohol coming from Morey, who was barely able to sit up in the passenger seat. Her mother repeatedly told the officer she wanted her daughter out of the car, expressing frustration over Morey’s behavior and stating, “I’m done helping her.”

When requested to step out of the vehicle, Morey initially complied but then sat back down in the car. Trooper Sivic asked her multiple times to get out of the vehicle, but she refused. Eventually, Sivic and Sergeant Rucker had to physically escort Morey out of the car. She was then placed under arrest at 4:42 PM.

The commotion attracted the attention of multiple onlookers, including nurses, hospital security, and people in the parking lot.

Morey was subsequently transported to the Calvert County Detention Center.

These charges carry potential penalties of up to 60 days in jail and a $500 fine each for disorderly conduct and failure to obey a lawful order, and up to 90 days in jail and a $100 fine for public intoxication.

