No Injuries Reported After North Beach Fire Engine Involved in Crash During Emergency Response

On Sunday, August 4, 2024, at approximately 4:58 p.m., North Beach Volunteer Fire Department Tower 1 and Engine 11 were dispatched to a structure fire in Huntingtown.

As Engine 11 was rounding the curve at East Harmony Road and Valley View Court in a light rain condition, the rear of the truck broke traction on a slick spot in the road. The truck left the road, striking a utility pole on the officer’s side.

There were no injuries to the crew. This fact is attributed to all members being properly seat belted during the response, and the driver’s skills in avoiding striking the pole head on.

The engine sustained significant body damage but was drivable. The driver was relieved of driving privileges and drug tested per department policy.

The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office and North Beach VFD safety officers are investigating the incident.

Engine 12, the department’s second engine, was placed in service immediately after the crash.

This incident serves as a reminder of the importance of seat belts being used anytime a vehicle is in motion.

Questions should be directed to Deputy Chief John Tippett, NBVFD PIO. He can be reached at [email protected]

Photos are provided by North Beach VFD.

