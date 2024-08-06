Judy Pearl (McGranahan/Morazes) Pulvirenti, 76, of Mechanicsville, MD, peacefully passed away on July 20, 2024, surrounded by loved ones. On June 30, 1948, Judy was born in Norristown, PA to Hugh A. and Pearl K. McGranahan.

Judy graduated from Methacton High School in 1966. Once her children were in school, she dedicated her time as a Paraeducator with St. Mary’s County Public Schools, providing media support to Oakville Elementary and special education support to Esperanza and Leonardtown Middle schools. She cherished the opportunity to support children and aid in their growth. Each day, she found immense joy in witnessing their progress, no matter how small. The children’s laughter and determination inspired her, fueling her passion to make a difference in their lives. She often worked closely with their families, offering guidance and reassurance, ensuring they felt supported and understood. In 2012, Judy retired after 22 years with the St. Mary’s County school system.

Judy was blessed to be the mother to Krista Morazes Cook (John) of Hollywood, MD, Nicholas Morazes (Christina) of California, MD, and Heidi Roeser (Trey) of Raleigh, NC and grandmother to grandchildren Addison Morazes, Hannah Roeser, and Josie Roeser.

While her children were in school, Judy supported the Athletic and Band Boosters of Chopticon High School. She was a proud member of the Collective Education Association of St. Mary’s County, the Patuxent Presbyterian Church, and the drama director and choir member at Mt. Zion United Methodist Church. Judy loved spending time with her friends and family; traveling, dancing, crafting, shopping, and visiting former President’s homes. She will forever be known as the world’s best soccer mom and list maker.

Judy is predeceased by her parents and sister-in-law, Nancy McGranahan (Jack). In addition to her children, she is survived by her beloved husband, Guy “Tommy” Pulvirenti of 12 years and his children; Maria Snyder (Dan), Francesca Breitmaier (Troy), Anne Marie Bell (Michael), grandchildren; John Pulvirenti, Thomas Snyder, Gia Arnold, Dani Snyder, Troy Breitmaier, Jr., Mariana Breitmaier, Adriana Breitmaier, Emma Breitmaier, and great-grandchild Ellie Mae Snyder, Judy’s brothers; Hugh “Jack” McGranahan (Carol) of Berwyn, PA, Larry McGranahan (Linda) of Douglassville, PA, niece Amy Schaeffer (Chris), nephews Jeffrey McGranahan (Malinda) and Sean McGranahan (Emily).

On Friday, August 9, 2024, the family will receive friends for the visitation from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A. 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, August 10, 2024, at 10:00 am at Patuxent Presbyterian Church, 23421 Kingston Creek Road, California, MD 20619. A celebration of Judy’s life will follow the memorial service at the church. In memory of Judy, wear teal or blue in support of Ovarian Cancer Awareness.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance https://ocrahope.org.

