Benedict “Junior” Constantine Montgomery, Jr., 86, of Benedict, MD, passed away on July 23, 2024. He was born in Welcome, Maryland to Benedict and Viola Montgomery on December 15, 1937.

Junior grew up on farms throughout Southern Maryland, loving the work, and seeing the rewards, and people. He regularly told stories of that time and growing up in a large family. If you were anywhere near one of the farms, he would ask if he’d ever shown you the farm (it didn’t matter if he had before) and detour to it.

In 1967, he met his future wife, Judith through mutual friends in Benedict. Junior and Judith fell in love and were married on September 23, 1967. For many years, they spent their free time on their boat on the Patuxent River, visiting friends, shooting pool, and going to dances. They spent 57 wonderful and loving years together, creating a beautiful life. They were blessed with one daughter, Janet Montgomery of Alexandria, VA.

He found his passion for woodworking as a cabinet maker and carpenter. He was known for the quality of his work, and if he didn’t have the tools he needed – he would build his own solution. He enjoyed what he did for a living and retired after many years in the field. Retirement didn’t stop him from always needing a project to work on. During his life, he designed and built multiple houses for his family. He added personal touches to the houses with handmade frames, water wheels, and a rocking horse, to name a few. He continued projects outside of his home – building furniture for his daughter. Each one is unique, each built with love.

He also found pleasure in cultivating vegetables and flowers. He cherished moments with friends and family. He was a lifetime member of the Moose and helped a local lodge get established. Junior was quick with a joke and being silly to make someone smile. If music was on, you could find him tapping his foot or bouncing along, even while napping. Junior was known for his compassionate nature, always ready to assist those in need.

Junior was predeceased by his parents, siblings Gwen Knisley, Randolph Montgomery, Lorraine Johnson, Evelyn St. Armand, Vincent Montgomery, Imogene Clark, LeRoy Montgomery, Alexander Montgomery, James Montgomery, Lillia Hardy, Joseph Montgomery, Vertie Goldsmith, Norma Jean Montgomery, and Reginald Montgomery. He is survived by his beloved wife, daughter, and many friends.

The family will receive friends for the visitation on August 2, 2024, from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622. The following day, a funeral service will be held at 11:00 am at All Faith Episcopal Church, 38885 New Market Turner Rd, Mechanicsville, MD 20659. Interment will follow after the service at Old Fields Episcopal Church Cemetery, 15837 Prince Frederick Road, Hughesville, MD 20637.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to:

Hughesville Volunteer Fire Department, 15245 Prince Frederick Road, Hughesville, MD 20637.

Prince Frederick VRS, P.O. Box 346, Prince Frederick, MD 20678.

Benedict Volunteer Fire Department and Rescue Squad, Inc., P.O. Box 303, Benedict, MD 20612.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., Charlotte Hall, MD.