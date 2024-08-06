Alyce Lynne McGuffie, 85, passed away peacefully on July 31, 2024. She was born March 31, 1939 in Hundred, WV, she was the daughter of the late Charles Hubert Clark and Hazel Eleanor Pierce. Mrs. McGuffie was predeceased in death by her husband, David Ray McGuffie and son Dan McGuffie.

Lynne worked as a Speech Pathologist for the St. Mary’s County Schools for 25 years.

Lynne is survived by her children: Myra Lynne McGuffie-Milner and Michael Clark McGuffie and three grandchildren.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, August 7, 2024 from 4:00 PM to 5:00 PM with a Memorial service celebrated by Pastor Matthew Tate at 5:00 PM all at the Brinsfield Funeral Home, PA, 22955 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A., Leonardtown, MD.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made Hollywood United Methodist Church, 24422 Mervell Dean Road, Hollywood, MD 20636.