John Edward Becker, Jr., 78, from Waldorf, MD, peacefully passed away peacefully on July 26, 2024, with his loved ones by his side. He was born on August 18, 1945, in Cincinnati, OH, to John “Eddie” and Marie Becker.

After graduating, he enlisted in the United States Navy and dedicated over 20 years to proudly serving his country. Upon an honorable discharge on June 30, 1986, he transitioned to a computer technician as a civilian defense contractor, finding fulfillment in his work.

In 1964, he met his future wife Ann (Rischmann) at the Cincinnati Zoo. They married on May 18, 1968, and were later blessed with three daughters, Lisa Paschal (Larry) of Mechanicsville, MD, Michelle Erickson (John) of Sunderland, MD, and Teresa Thorne (Dray) of Mechanicsville, MD.

John retired from the U.S. Navy in 1986, following over 20 years of service. During his leisure time, he enjoyed target shooting, watching westerns, attending church, and cherishing moments with his family.

John was preceded in death by his parents and sister June Kappen. He is survived by his beloved wife, children and brother Jerry Becker, grandchildren Frankie Paschal (Tiffany), Leann Rackey (Josh), Hunter Thorne, Jake and Julia Erickson, and Hannah Paschal, as well as great-grandchildren Chase and Skylar Paschal and Oaklynn Rackey.

On Friday, August 16, 2024, the family will receive loved ones and friends for the visitation from 10:00 am to 11:00 am with mass beginning at 11:00 am at Immaculate Conception Church, 28297 Old Village Rd, Mechanicsville, MD 20659. Interment will be private

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Hospice of Charles County https://www.hospicechesapeake.org/giving/donate-now/

Immaculate Conception Church https://www.immaculateconceptionmd.com/donations

Vietnam Veterans https://vva.org/donate/

Condolences may be made to the family at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., Charlotte Hall, MD.