Eugene “Fritz” Alvin Entwisle, 97, of Port Republic, MD, peacefully passed away on August 3, 2024, surrounded by loved ones. On June 5, 1927, Fritz was born in Forestville, Maryland to Robert and Edna Entwisle.

After graduation, he worked at Ford Motor Company in Washington DC as a mechanic for 18 years until he then joined the family business Entwisle’s Concrete Block, Inc. in 1964 as co-owner & operator for over 32 years until retirement. Fritz was passionate about the family business and loved what he did for a living. He joined the United States Navy in 1945 and proudly served for 1 year before being honorably discharged in 1946. He volunteered for the Forestville Volunteer Fire Department and had over 82 years of service.

Fritz married the love of his life, Cora, on September 29, 1947. They were blessed with two sons, Michael Entwisle (Mary Lou) who predeceased his father, and Richard Entwisle of Lottsburg, VA.

During his spare time, Fritz could often be found at the fire department, tending to his garden, or fishing on the Bay.

Fritz was predeceased by his parents, beloved wife Cora, son Michael, and brother Robert Entwisle. He is survived by his son Richard Entwisle, daughter-in-law Mary Lou Entwisle, grandchildren Tammy Downs (David), Melissa Hall, Jeffrey Needham (Shiori), Dania Mahaffey (Dino), Stacy Sandy, Michelle Crisman (John), and Richard Entwisle, Jr. He is also survived by nineteen great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren.

Services are pending at this time.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Forestville Volunteer Fire Department, 8321 Old Marlboro Pike, Upper Marlboro, MD 20772, or to Hospice of the Chesapeake https://www.hospicechesapeake.org/giving/why-give/

