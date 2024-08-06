Richard Eugene Clark, affectionately known as “Dickie”, passed away Monday, July 29, 2024 with his loving family by his side. Born in Wytheville, VA to Sydney Neff Clark and Oma Fowler Clark on January 29, 1943. Dickie often reminisced about stories from his childhood when his grandmother lived with them in the mountains of Virginia,about how he and all his neighborhood buddies feared his grandmother. Dickie graduated from George Wythe High School in 1962. He often spoke about “running around” with his buddies Gene Hearn, Jimmy Palmer, Ronnie Potts, and Henry Jackson. High school reunions were something he looked forward to on every visit back to Wytheville.

In 1962, Dickie enlisted in the U.S. Navy, a commitment he held in high regard throughout his life. His military service spanned over two decades, with assignments across the United States, including two postings at Patuxent River, where he ultimately retired. A significant highlight of his service was his time aboard the USS Forrestal during the Vietnam War, where he experienced the tragedy of a shipboard fire that claimed the lives of several servicemen. When Dickie retired in St. Mary’s, he went to work for DynCorp, doing helicopter maintenance at Patuxent River.

Dickie was a part of many community activities including softball, darts, horseshoes, bowling and shuffleboard. Dickie never met a stranger and had many stories about his time bartending at ABC and Little Billy’s Bar. His time with Billy and Mary Lou Schrock led him to meet his wife Barbara Ann.

Dickie and Barbara Ann were married in Leonardtown on June 12, 1992. Together they celebrated 32 years of marriage. Dickie loved his family, and making his wife happy was one of his biggest joys. He also enjoyed spending time with his children and even taught Deanna and Ally to drive. Dickie always made sure to have candy to offer his grandchildren. One of his favorite shirts said, “Papa is my name, spoiling is my game”. He was even known to spoil the family dog.

Dickie was a man of many interests. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, car rides with Matt, helping on John Louis Bean’s farm, sitting in John Louis’ garage, listening to the police and fire scanner, watching television including crime shows and Discovery Channel, and spending time with his children and grandchildren. He loved football and was a diehard Dallas Cowboys fan. Dickie loved riding his camouflage ATV with his granddaughter Ally. They spent countless hours on the farm riding around.

Dickie is survived by his wife, Barbara Ann Clark, children Deanna Neely (Kelvin), Jennifer Herriman, and Micah Clark(Tilli), grandchildren Christopher Knott, Stephen Herriman (Ann), Patrick Herriman, Ally Ridgell (Matthew), Renee Neely, Tessa Neely, Gabriel Murphy, Ace Neely, Savannah Murphy, and Jake Clark, and his great-grandchildren Olivia Herriman and Hattie Ridgell.

He is survived by his brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law including Paul Bean, John Louis Bean, Agnes Merrill, Lucy Wallace (George), Trudy Raley(Joseph) and Parran Bean (Maryann). In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his sisters-in-law Mary Ann Bean and Doris Bean.

A visitation will be held in his honor on August 16, 2024 from 10am-12pm with a memorial service at 12pm, at Brinsfield funeral Home in Leonardtown MD.

In lieu of flowers, tributes can be made to the Hospice of St Mary’s, P.O. Box 625, Leonardtown, MD 20650 and the Navy Fleet Reserve, 21707 Three Notch Road, Lexington Park, MD 20653.