Grace Lorraine Palmer of Lexington Park, MD passed away peacefully on July 31, 2024 with family by her side.

She was born on September 30, 1944 to the late Harold Johnson and Grace Gaines Johnson.

She is survived by her daughters, Lisa Palmer of Odenton, MD and Donna French (Larry Louden) of Lexington Park, MD; her granddaughters, Alyssa Lawson of Huntsville, AL and Emily Lawson (Sean Craven) of Gaithersburg, MD; and extended family and friends. She is preceded in death by her brother, Thomas Johnson and grandson, Bryant Lawson.

Family will receive friends on Wednesday, August 7, 2024 from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. with a Celebration of Life Service at 5:00 p.m., at Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A., 22955 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650. A Graveside Service will be held on Thursday, August 8, 2024 at 1:00 p.m. at Gainesville United Methodist Church Cemetery in Gainesville, VA. https://maps.app.goo.gl/YJvSzbBnn8et3K3D6

