Margaret Gardner Swann, 76, of Grasonville passed away July 23, 2024. She was born January 30, 1948 in Baltimore to William and Marion (Shelby) Gardner. Following her retirement from Verizon Communications, Margaret and her husband Gerry relocated to Maryland’s Eastern Shore. She loved living on the creek in the Prospect Bay Community where she could spend time with her Golden Retrievers Charlie and Kolbe, keep an eye on the osprey, and tend to her beautiful flower gardens.

Margaret was preceded in death by her husband Gerald “Gerry” Swann. She is survived by her step-children Gayle Mister and her husband Wayne of Prince Frederick, Jody Swann and his wife Donna of Owings, and Trish Hall and her husband Dale of Owings, grandchildren Travis Mister and his wife Dominique, Brittany Reynolds and her husband Marty, Jessica Barker and her husband Joe, Adam Swann, Samantha Keith and her husband Seth, and Kevin Hall and his wife Devin, great-grandchildren Paige, Brooke, Sophie, Mackenzie, Lucas, Kinley, Klay, Nicholas, and MJ, and her brother John “Jack” Gardner.