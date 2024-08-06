Nellie “Jeannine” Morrow, 78, of Huntingtown, MD, passed away on July 23, 2024 with her family by her side at her home. She was born on February 14, 1946, in Cottage Grove, Lane County, OR, the daughter of Nellie Emma (Frasieur) and Henry Harold Cooper. Jeannine shared countless stories of her childhood, her love for the great outdoors, and the days she spent playing in the woods on her family’s land in Cottage Grove, OR. She attended London Elementary School, graduated from Siuslaw High School in Florence, OR, then moved to Bellefontaine, OH, where she worked in a hospital as a nurse’s aide. She would come to call the states of Idaho, Virginia, and Georgia her home before she settled in Maryland in September of 2023. She was a prolific seamstress who made her own clothes, and enjoyed crocheting, quilting, crafting, and history. Overall, Jeannine was a caring homemaker, a loving mother, and a devout member of the Church of Jesus Christ of the Latter-day Saints, who loved the Lord deeply.

Jeannine is survived by her children, Nellie Louise McKinney (Rick) of Huntingtown, MD, John Nephi Morrow (Ashley Marie) of Marysville, OH, and Matthew Mormon Morrow of Christiansburg, VA; grandchildren Nellie Katelyn Carlson (Phillip), Russell Cole McKinney (Holly), Joseph Titus McKinney, Cameron Ryan McKinney, Thomas Jacob McKinney, Harlan Porter McKinney, Lillian Alexis McKinney, Lee F. Foraker, Makayla M. Foraker, and Emery Ann Morrow; great-grandchildren Nellie Annemarie Carlson, and Clementine Paige McKinney.