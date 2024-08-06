Glenn Jay Taylor, 70, of Brandywine, Maryland was born November 24, 1953, to George and Ethel Taylor and passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loved ones. He is survived by his loving wife, Donna Taylor, his brother, Robert Taylor and his wife Mimmie, son James Taylor and his wife Sarah, and daughters Christina and Kelly Taylor. He is also survived by his grandchildren whom he loved dearly: Damien, Justin, Riley, Isaac, Kaylee, and Kylie. Glen was preceded in death by his brother George B. Taylor, Jr.

Glenn had a passion for working on and restoring classic cars and trucks

A Memorial Visitation will take place on Friday August 2, 2024 from 4-6 PM at the Rausch Funeral Home, 4405 Broomes Island Road, Port Republic, Maryland. Should friends desire, memorial contrarians may be made to either Hospice of the Chesapeake or the American Cancer Society.