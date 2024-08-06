Registration Ongoing for Community Education Courses; Wide Array of Classes Offer Something for Everyone

The College of Southern Maryland’s (CSM) Fall Community Education schedule is set, and registration continues for individuals looking to upgrade their job skills, pursue a new career, start a small business, or explore personal enrichment activities.

From travelling abroad, to learning to drive a motorcycle – or even teaching your dog new tricks, CSM offers a robust schedule of Community Education courses in Fall 2024.

“Whether it’s an outing, a wellness retreat, hiking, photography, history, cooking, literature, or basic skills development, we can put together an experience just for you,” said Ellen Flowers-Fields, vice president of the CSM Division of Continuing Education and Workforce Development. “This fall, we are also launching a new workforce certification course in vertical agriculture, community health worker, cosmetology exam prep, and more.”

CSM Personal Enrichment courses offer experiential learning opportunities that empower participants to continue learning, growing and experiencing a personal journey to self-discovery. Courses provide the chance to learn a new skill, a new hobby, or to refine old interests and skills with CSM’s experience-based classes and activities.

“We are committed to providing quality educational experiences,” Flowers-Fields continued. “Whether online, hybrid, or face-to-face, our courses are engaging, interactive, and taught by faculty with years of practical experience and the latest certifications in their field.”



Something for Everyone

In August, CSM offers a course in Canine Agility and a Puppy Kindergarten course for animal lovers. Three driver education courses are open: Alive at 25: Behavior Modification; Driver Improvement Program and a Basic Rider Course. There are also courses for Introduction to Crochet; Conversational French; Hand Dancing; intermediate Hand Dancing; Advanced Hand Dancing and Understanding Alopecia. And for foodies, courses on Italian Sauce Making and Italian Table are available.

In September, several art, music and photography courses are available such as Intro to Watercolor Painting; Basic Acoustic Guitar, Chamber Choir, Group Piano, Jazz Ensemble, Latin Ensemble and Virtual Music Lessons.

This October, CSM introduces a course in Trip Planning to Italy that advises travelers when the best time to visit is, where to stay, what to visit and how much to budget.

Day trips are also on deck including on Nov. 14, when CSM offers the Winter Walk of Lights Tour – a daytrip to Northern Virginia for participants to by charter bus from the La Plata campus to A Moldo Mio restaurant for dinner in Vienna, Va., followed by the Winter Walk of Lights at Meadowlark Botanical Gardens in Vienna, Va.

Other courses include:

Food and Drink: Cake Decorating Basics; Demo Cooking: Indian Gluten-Free; Limoncello – Liquid Sunshine

Home and Garden: Taking Flight – Monarch Butterfly Migration; Beginning Sewing, Introduction to Interior Decorating and Design; Introduction to Upcycling Furniture

Languages and Writing: American Sign Language; Basic Japanese; Simple Spanish

Makerspace Technologies: Introduction to 3D modeling with Blender; HTML and CSS for web development; T-shirt digital design and direct to garment printing basics

Recreation and Wellness: Ballet 1; Leisure Kayaking: Paddle Through Nature; Introduction to Guided Meditation and Chakra Balancing; Natural Approaches to Menopause; Plant-Powered Wellness: Building Healthy Habits

Technology and Finance: Introduction to Cryptocurrency; Start and Market a Food Business from Your Home Kitchen; Beginner Computer Skills; Microsoft Word courses

And this fall, CSM continues to provide workforce training, adult education and resources for businesses.

To view the full variety of courses and to registration, please visit www.csmd.edu/CommunityEducation.