Indigenous Heritage Day at Historic St. Mary’s City on September 7th, 2024

Join Historic St. Mary’s City (HSMC) for Indigenous Heritage Day on Saturday, September 7, 2024, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. This annual event will feature continuous demonstrations in the Woodland Indian Hamlet exhibit area of the outdoor museum.

Indigenous Heritage Day promises a culturally enriching experience for all ages and a delightful way to spend your Saturday!

Don’t miss the 1 p.m. performance by Mark Tayac and the Piscataway Nation Singers & Dancers. Mark Tayac, hailing from Tayac Territory (Port Tobacco, MD), along with the Piscataway Nation Singers & Dancers, will deliver an engaging, educational, and colorful pow-wow-style show showcasing American Indian Dance, Drum & Song.

This performance highlights American Indian history, culture, and traditions. Visitors are encouraged to participate in the interactive American Indian Dance & Song session suitable for community members of all ages.

Indigenous Heritage Day will be held outdoors, regardless of the weather, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, September 9. All activities will occur at the Woodland Indian Hamlet exhibit within the Historic St. Mary’s City museum grounds.

Guests at the museum will also have the chance to learn various skills, such as crafting stone and bone tools, making corn husk dolls, creating leather bags, hide tanning, pottery, food preparation, and wampum making.

These demonstrations will be available throughout the day for visitors to enjoy.

Cost: $10 for adults; $9 for seniors; $6 for youth (6-18); and free for those 5 years and younger and HSMC museum members).

Admission includes access to all activities.

Admission will be available to purchase at HSMC Visitor Center (18751 Hogaboom Lane, St. Mary’s City, Md 20686)

ABOUT HISTORIC ST. MARY’S CITY: Historic St. Mary’s City is a museum of living history and archaeology dedicated to telling the diverse stories of those who lived in this place now called Maryland. For more information about the museum contact the Visitor Center at 240-895-4990, 800-SMC-1634, or [email protected].