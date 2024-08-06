St. Mary’s County Recreation & Parks Announces Annual Tee-It-Up for Kids Golf Tournament

St. Mary’s County Government’s (SMCG) Department of Recreation & Parks is pleased to announce that the Tee-It-Up for Kids golf tournament (formerly known as the Scott Verbic Golf Tournament) will be held on Friday, October 4, 2024, at the Wicomico Shores Golf Course in Mechanicsville Maryland.

Proceeds from the event support the youth scholarship program providing children of St. Mary’s County the opportunity to participate in summer camp, sports, and other programs throughout the year at a discounted rate. In its 27-year history, this event has generated over $195,000.

The tournament registration fee is $375 per team and includes greens/carts fee for 4 golfers, light breakfast, lunch, drinks on the course, and door prize entry.

The event includes a best ball format with opportunities to participate in various raffles, closest to the pin, longest drive and other contests.

Join us for a day of fun, sportsmanship, and giving youth a chance to experience recreation. Registration is available online at www.stmaryscountymd.gov/golftournament.

R&P is seeking additional community support from local businesses to supply door prize sponsorships, which can include but are not limited to, gift certificates, item donations, and more.

In addition to supporting a good cause, event sponsorship is also a great way to promote your business and welcome new customers. The Sponsorship Package is available at www.stmaryscountymd.gov/docs/SponsorshipPacket.pdf.

For additional information about the Scholarship Fund Golf Tournament, please contact Recreation & Parks via email to [email protected] or by calling (301) 475-4200 ext. 1800.