Town of Chesapeake Beach Contributes $50,000 to North Beach Volunteer Fire Department

August 6, 2024

The Town of Chesapeake Beach contributed $50,000 to the North Beach Volunteer Fire Department to fund the portion of the purchase of a Ford Super-Duty F-250 as budgeted by the Town of Chesapeake Beach Town Council.

The purchase will provide additional means for the Fire Department to respond to emergency calls in service of our community.

Thank you to our first responders at the North Beach Volunteer Fire Department, to the Town residents for their continued financial support of emergency services and to the Town Council for maintaining this necessary budget line item for our local fire department.

