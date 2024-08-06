79-Year-Old Man Killed After Striking Multiple Parked Cars

The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit is investigating a fatal collision that occurred in Clinton on Monday. The deceased driver is 79-year-old Kenneth Moore of Temple Hills.

On August 5, 2024, at approximately 12:30 pm, officers responded to the 6300 block of Coventry Way for a collision involving four vehicles. Moore was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

The other involved vehicles were parked and unoccupied. There were no other injuries as a result of this crash.

The preliminary investigation revealed Moore was slowly driving in a parking lot when, for reasons now under investigation, his vehicle rapidly accelerated and abruptly turned, crossing over Coventry Way and crashing into unoccupied parked vehicles. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit at 301-731-4422.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Solvers online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device), or call 1-866-411-TIPS (8477). You can remain anonymous. Please refer to case number 24-0045612.