St. Mary’s County Health Department Programs Receive National Awards

Two St. Mary’s County Health Department (SMCHD) initiatives received awards last week from the National Association of County and City Health Officials (NACCHO). NACCHO, the national organization representing over 3,000 local health departments across the country, selects outstanding local public health programs as Model Practices or Promising Practices.

A rigorous peer evaluation process recognizes exemplary programs that other communities would be able to replicate. A national database includes the selected programs to encourage their use by local health departments across the country. NACCHO presented the awards during its annual conference in Detroit, Michigan, on July 25, 2024.



Thewas recognized as a Model Practice. It is an all-agency effort managed by the SMCHD Behavioral Health Division and supported by many community partners. Since the Health Hub’s launch in late 2022, over 2,400 individuals have received primary care, behavioral health care, and services addressing wellness and social needs.

The Prenatal Care Program through SMCHD’s Maternal, Child, and Elder Health Unit in the Division of Health Promotion and Community Services was recognized as a Promising Practice. This program includes initiatives such as Improved Pregnancy Outcomes and Thrive by Three, which increase access to pregnancy care and support for very young children. These initiatives have been particularly successful in improving access to prenatal care for pregnant women who are uninsured, underinsured, or have recently moved to the county from another country.

“Our health department team members and organizational partners have worked so hard to make the Health Hub and our prenatal care programs match the needs of our community members,” said Dr. Meena Brewster, St. Mary’s County Health Officer. “It’s wonderful to see this dedicated public service recognized through the NACCHO Model Practice and Promising Practice awards. We are so thankful that NACCHO will share these example programs with other local health departments so that work like this can support individuals and families across the country.”

“Each year, we are thrilled to recognize the incredible work of local health departments through our Model and Promising Practice Awards,” said Lori Tremmel Freeman, CEO of the National Association of County and City Health Officials. “This year’s awardees have demonstrated exceptional service in developing programs to address substance use, health inequities, infant and child health, health literacy, immunization, foodborne illnesses, hepatitis, and other pressing health challenges in their regions. This recognition is sure to inspire continued excellence and progress in public health practices across the country.”

To learn more about SMCHD and its programs, visit smchd.org.

To learn more about NACCHO and its mission, visit naccho.org