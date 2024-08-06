St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Prioritizes Road Safety, Enforces Zero Tolerance on Illegal ATV Use

The safety of roads for all citizens is a top priority for the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office (SMCSO). We continue to receive complaints regarding people illegally operating dirt bikes, off-road, and all-terrain vehicles (ATVs) on public roadways.

Operating off-road vehicles on public roads is illegal and unsafe. These vehicles are not equipped with the necessary lights, signals, and mirrors required for road use, making it difficult for operators to communicate their intentions to other drivers and increasing the risk of collisions. Also, unlike cars, ATVs generally lack essential safety features such as seat belts, airbags, and crumple zones, putting riders at a higher risk of injury in the event of a collision.

To curb unsafe road conditions for all, SMCSO is taking a ZERO TOLERANCE stance regarding the illegal operation of off-road vehicles. Operators could face multiple fines, points on their Maryland Driver’s License, and mandatory court appearances for operating an off-road vehicle on the roadway.

Off-road vehicle owners and parents can face fines for ALLOWING the operation of a dirt bike or ATV on the roadway. Off-road vehicles found operating on public roadways will be towed at the operator or owner’s expense. Teens and young adults who receive citations could be delayed or prohibited from becoming future licensed drivers.

Those witnessing illegal off-road vehicles operating on public roads may submit tips to [email protected]. Please include the following details in the email:

Location and time of the illegal operation

Make, model, and color(s) of the ATV

Physical description of the ATV operator

Address where the ATV(s) are kept or stored

Any pictures or videos you have of the illegal operation

Your contact information if you wish to be contacted

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is committed to ensuring the safety of our roadways for all citizens.