MVA Distributing Free Catalytic Converter Labels for Theft Prevention

The Maryland Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Administration (MVA), in partnership with the Maryland Vehicle Theft Prevention Council, is offering customers catalytic converter labels at no charge to deter catalytic theft and improve the chances in the recovery of stolen converters.

The catalytic converter label and etching provides a visible identification number, making a catalytic converter traceable by law enforcement if it is removed from a vehicle. The labels are free of charge to Maryland motorists and available on a first-come, first-served basis through the MVA.

“We know catalytic converter thefts are a national problem and have significant consequences to the vehicle owner. We’re excited to offer one important solution to Marylanders to help protect their vehicle,” said Motor Vehicle Administrator Chrissy Nizer.



Customers can request a catalytic converter label through their myMVA by clicking “More Options” in their vehicle information section. From there, customers can select “Catalytic Converter Label ID” under the “Other” category. The label kit and sticker number will be mailed to the customer’s address – customers are reminded to ensure their address is updated with the MVA.

Once the customer receives the label kit, they must register the label with Pin2Vin’s National Database to allow law enforcement to trace a stolen catalytic converter back to their vehicle. In coordination with the the Washington Area New Automobile Dealers Association and the Maryland Automobile Dealers Association, select Maryland dealerships are partnering with the MVA to chemically etch the label serial number onto the vehicle’s catalytic converter free of charge.

While professional installation is encouraged, customers may choose to self-install the label using the instructions provided with the label.

A list of participating dealers can be found here.

Catalytic converters are often targeted because they consist of valuable metals like rhodium, palladium and platinum. Replacing a catalytic converter can be expensive, costing about $1,200 on average in Maryland.

“Catalytic converter theft has impacted the livelihood of many individuals across the State of Maryland that rely on their vehicles for activities that include getting to and from work and supporting their families,” said Executive Director of the Maryland Vehicle Theft Prevention Council, Christopher T. McDonold. “The impacts of catalytic converter theft often include temporary loss of a vehicle until repairs are made.”

From January 2021 through March 2022, 3,411 catalytic converter incidents were reported in Maryland involving 4,456 vehicles.

Eight counties – Prince George’s, Anne Arundel, Montgomery, Howard, Carroll, Baltimore, Harford and Cecil – accounted for over three-quarters of reported incidents and affected vehicles. Nearly three-quarters of impacted vehicles were manufactured by Ford, Toyota, Honda or Chevrolet.

The MVA only has limited supplies, however customers can purchase a label here.

