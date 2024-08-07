St. Leonard Man Arrested for Disorderly Conduct at Giant Grocery Store in Prince Frederick

On July 23, 2024, Deputy H. Jones of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call at the Giant grocery store on Solomons Island Road in Prince Frederick.

The call reported a disorderly individual causing a disturbance on the premises. Upon arrival, Deputy Jones identified the suspect as Richie Aaron Harper, 46, of St. Leonard.

According to court documents, the incident began with Harper reportedly ripping down a sign within the store and shouting profanities. Witnesses observed Harper aggressively approaching other patrons, causing alarm and discomfort among the shoppers. Harper’s disruptive behavior had been ongoing for several hours, including earlier disturbances at nearby locations.

When Deputy Jones arrived at the scene, he found Harper on the sidewalk outside the store. Harper was visibly agitated and resisted initial attempts by the deputy to calm him down. Harper’s erratic behavior included yelling, waving his hands, and approaching vehicles in a threatening manner. A witness at the scene, reported that Harper’s actions were aggressive and alarming as she dropped off a prescription.

Earlier that day, Harper had also caused disturbances at a nearby hospital. He was reported to have screamed profanities and wandered in and out of traffic on Solomons Island Road. At the hospital, he demanded water, only to pour it over himself while continuing to shout at hospital staff and police officers.

Deputy Jones placed Harper under arrest, and he was transported to the Calvert County Detention Center, where he was charged with Disorderly Conduct.

Despite the disruption, the Giant store decided not to press additional charges for the damage to the sign, which was subsequently reinstalled.

