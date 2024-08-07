Police in Calvert County Make Arrest for Trespassing at Library in Solomons

On July 25, 2024, the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office arrested Michael Sean Marshall, 38, of no fixed address, for trespassing at the Southern Branch Library in Solomons. The incident began when Deputy First Class (DFC) Tavares responded to a welfare check at the library located on HG Trueman Road, following reports of a man consuming alcohol outside the establishment.

Witnesses reported seeing Marshall asleep on a table inside the library before the 911 call was made. Earlier in the day, at approximately 2:34 PM, DFC Burggraff had trespassed Marshall from the property per the management’s request, after employees observed him consuming alcoholic beverages outside the library.

Upon arrival at the scene around 4:51 PM, DFC Tavares found Marshall sitting on a bench outside the library. Despite Marshall’s claims that he had been waiting for public transportation and had not entered the library, DFC Tavares detected a strong odor of alcohol emanating from him.

Library employees provided a photograph timestamped at 4:48 PM, showing Marshall sleeping inside the library. Based on this evidence and the previous trespass order, Marshall was placed under arrest. He was then transported without further incident to the Calvert County Detention Center.

Marshall has been charged with Trespassing Public Agency During Hours.

