Hit and Run at Lexington Park Gas Station Sends One to Hospital

On Tuesday, August 7, 2024, at approximately 11:26 a.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the Pegg Road Shell located at 22141 Three Notch Road in Lexington Park, for the motor vehicle collision involved a pedestrian.

911 callers reported a Jeep bearing District of Columbia registration plates of “JF9981” backed into the victims black van at the gas pumps resulting in a male being crushed between the van and gas pump.

Crews arrived on the scene to find the pedestrian was not trapped, but suffering from injuries.

The patient was transported to an area hospital with unknown severity of injuries.

Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the collision. The striking vehicle reportedly fled Southbound on Three Notch Road.

