Come Celebrate the New Playground & Pavilion at Snow Hill Waterfront Park!

St. Mary’s County Government’s Department of Recreation and Parks (R&P) is thrilled to announce the Ribbon Cutting Ceremony for the newly constructed playground and picnic pavilion at Snow Hill Park on Tuesday, August 20, 2024, at 1:30 p.m.

This celebration is open to the entire community! The first 50 children in attendance will receive a ticket for a free cup of back-to-school ice cream, generously provided by the Salted Scoop. Ice cream will also be available for purchase for all other attendees at a cost of $6 per scoop.

Snow Hill Park, located at 26590 South Sandgates Road in Mechanicsville, MD, is a 163-acre waterfront park that opened in 2017. The park offers stunning views of the Patuxent River and is a perfect destination for families and outdoor enthusiasts.

For more details about Snow Hill Park, please visit: www.stmaryscountymd.gov/snowhill.

For more information on local beaches, parks, and public landings, please visit www.stmaryscountymd.gov/recreate.

Follow R&P on social media for local news and updates at: www.instagram.com/stmarysrecandparks and www.facebook.com/stmarysmdrecreation.