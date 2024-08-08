Calvert County Residents – Self Serve Sandbags Available for Severe Weather Preparation

Self-serve sand and sandbags are available at the following locations during regular business hours for Calvert County residents who need them to protect property in preparation for possible flooding conditions from the remnants of Tropical Storm Debby:

Appeal Convenience Center (200 Sweetwater Road, Lusby)

Monday through Saturday, 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Sunday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Monday through Saturday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Sunday, noon to 7 p.m.

Monday through Saturday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Sunday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Staff is available at each site to assist. Sandbags are limited to 20 per person.

It is important to stay informed about potential severe weather through official channels, as information may change rapidly. Stay tuned to local radio and TV stations for official weather information, alerts, and warnings; follow instructions and advice given by emergency officials.