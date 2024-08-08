Charles County Meals Prepayment System Being Replaced with MySchoolBucks

Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) has moved its meal prepayment system to MySchoolsBucks for the 2024-2025 school year.

The system replaces MyPaymentsPlus and is accessible at any time. Parents with existing MySchoolBucks accounts can log into the system and load money by credit/debit card or e-check to their child’s meal account.

With the new platform, parents are not able to divide funds between a meal account and a general account (used to buy a la carte items). Any money left on student accounts was moved to the new platform.

Visit www.myschoolbucks.com to access or create a new account. Parents creating new accounts must know their child’s six-digit student identification number.

The number is in ParentVue, on the main page for the desktop version, and under the main student menu in the mobile app (click on the three lines in the lower left-hand corner to view a student’s child’s ID which will show their ID number).

A free MySchoolBucks mobile app is available in Google and Apple stores. The app icon is blue with My School Bucks written in white text in the square.