Barricade Situation in Lexington Park Ends Without Any Arrests Made

UPDATE @ 12:55 p.m.: A spokesperson for the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office told SMNEWSNET that no subjects were in custody after the incident.

We have no further information.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

UPDATE @ 11:40 A.M.: The barricade in the Columbia Commons neighborhood in Lexington Park has concluded. No injuries are reported.

Deputies will remain on scene for the duration of the investigation which is expected to be several hours but travel in and around the area may resume.

8/8/2024: @ 9:00 A.M., SMCSO Deputies on scene in Columbia Commons neighborhood, Creeping Primrose Lane in Lexington Park. Avoid travel to and around this area. Details will follow as information is available.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is on the scene of an active barricade situation on Primrose Willow Lane in Lexington Park.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

