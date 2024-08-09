Police Make Three Arrests, Recover Firearms After Murder and Armed Carjackings

The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Homicide Unit charged three people, one adult and two juveniles, in connection with a fatal shooting in Morningside Tuesday afternoon. The adult suspect is 25-year-old Deandre Boyd of Washington, DC. The two juveniles are 16-year-old males also from Washington, DC. They are charged with the murder of 38-year-old Fernando Alvarenga Cuellar of Morningside. Both juveniles are charged as adults.

On August 6, 2024, at approximately 2:35 pm, officers responded to the 4300 block of Ridgecrest Drive for a shooting where they located the victim outside suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital where he died several hours later.

Approximately two hours after the shooting, Division IV Oxon Hill patrol officers were dispatched to the report of an armed carjacking on Fisher Road.

While responding there, officers observed the carjacked vehicle travelling with a second carjacked vehicle on St. Barnabas Road. Officers attempted a traffic stop on both vehicles. After a short pursuit, one of the carjacked vehicles crashed at St. Barnabas Road and Wheeler Road.



The driver, one of the 16-year-old males, was taken into custody. A loaded gun was recovered. Officers continued to pursue the second vehicle which crashed in Washington, DC. Both occupants of that vehicle attempted to run but were quickly arrested. A second firearm was recovered in the vehicle.

During the investigation into the carjackings, it was determined Boyd and the two juveniles were also responsible for the fatal shooting of Alvarenga Cuellar. The preliminary investigation revealed the suspects shot the victim during an attempted robbery. Preliminarily, it does not appear the victim and suspects were known to each other.

Boyd and the two juveniles are charged with first and second degree murder, carjacking and additional charges. One juvenile is in the custody of the Prince George’s County Department of Corrections on a no-bond status. Boyd and the second juvenile are in custody in Washington, DC, awaiting extradition to Prince George’s County.

Anyone with information on this case who would like to speak to a Homicide Unit detective may call 301-516-2512.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Solvers online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device) or call 1-866-411-TIPS (8477). You can remain anonymous. Please refer to case number 24-0045885.