Two Injured After Single Vehicle Crash Leaves Driver Trapped in Hollywood

August 9, 2024

On Thursday, August 8, 2024, at approximately 4:06 p.m., police were dispatched to the area of 23585 Mervell Dead Road in Hollywood, for a check the welfare with multiple open 911 lines with a turn signal sound being heard in the background.

Fire and rescue personnel were dispatched at 4:08 p.m., after 911 callers reported a serious motor vehicle collision with entrapment.

Firefighters from Hollywood and Bay District Volunteer Fire Departments arrived on the scene to find a single vehicle collision with one trapped.

Crews removed both driver side doors and removed the patient within 20 minutes of arrival.

Emergency medical personnel evaluated the male operator and a 15-year-old occupant.

Both patients were transported with unknown injuries and further evaluation.

Police are investigating the single vehicle collision.

All photos are courtesy of the Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department.


