St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Investigating Multiple Residences Struck by Gunfire

St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Deputies responded to two separate residential locations in Lexington Park for reports of shootings in the early morning hours of Thursday, August 8, 2024.

At approximately 4:24 a.m., deputies were dispatched to the 21000 block of Primrose Willow Lane after a caller reported hearing a gunshot followed by the sound of glass shattering.

Upon arrival, deputies recovered a projectile from one of the residential units. Detectives from the Criminal Investigations Division were notified and assumed the investigation.

Upon assuming the investigation, detectives were informed that an individual was inside the unit adjacent to where the projectile was found.

Despite repeated attempts, deputies were unable to contact the individual, leading to the declaration of a barricade situation at approximately 7:53 a.m. The barricade was resolved at around 11 a.m. No arrests were made, and no injuries were reported.



At approximately 5:26 a.m., patrol deputies responded to a separate shooting complaint at a residence in the 22000 block of Valley Estates Drive. Upon arrival, deputies observed multiple bullet holes in the rear of the residence. Similar to the earlier incident, no arrests were made, and no injuries were reported. The Criminal Investigations Division has also taken over this case.

Both incidents remain under active investigation. The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office encourages anyone with information about these events to contact Sergeant Austin Schultz at 301-47-4200, ext. 1953, or by email at [email protected].

Tipsters can also call Crime Solvers 24/7 at 301-475-3333 or text Crime Solvers at 274637. In the message block, type “Tip239” and select SEND. After you get a response, continue your conversation.

Note: Tip239 is case-sensitive and must be typed in the message block as shown. With Crime Solvers, you never have to give your name. You may be eligible for a cash reward if your information leads to an arrest.