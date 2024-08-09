Lusby Native Kaitlyn Croker to Open for Cole Swindell Concert on August 16th, 2024

In a thrilling hometown moment, Nashville-based rising star Kaitlyn Croker is set to open for multi-Platinum-selling superstar Cole Swindell at the Motto Mortgage Preferred and RE/Max One Pavilion at Calvert Marine Museum (CMM) on August 16, 2024. This landmark performance marks a major milestone in Kaitlyn’s rapidly ascending career.

Since her powerful November 2023 single, “You’re the Hero,” Kaitlyn has captivated audiences nationwide, drawing attention with her heartfelt tribute to her military upbringing.

Her standout performance in Washington, DC on Veterans Day for the Check-6 Foundation, and her viral cover of Creedence Clearwater Revival’s classic “Have You Ever Seen the Rain” have cemented her place in the spotlight.



Kaitlyn’s impressive list of performances includes an event in Nashville alongside Ashley McBryde, Bridgette Tatum, and Thompson Square, as well as opening for Todd Tilghman, Rhonda Vincent, and Shenandoah. Recently, she participated in the Lake Martin Songwriters Festival in Alabama and a meet-and-greet at CMA Fest.

In addition to her upcoming performance with Cole Swindell, Kaitlyn is also scheduled to appear at the Pensacola Beach Songwriters Festival in Florida this October.

“This will be a must see night for country music fans. We are delighted to welcome Cole Swindell, Noah Hicks, and Kaitlyn Croker to the museum’s stage,” says Bonnie Barrett, Director of Development at CMM.

Tickets are $49 – $99 (additional fees apply) and are on sale now at Waterside Music Series | Calvert Marine Museum, MD – Official Website.

Proceeds from the Waterside Music Series support the education and preservation efforts of the Calvert Marine Museum. This event would not be possible without the generous support of the community and many local businesses. Sponsors include Motto Mortgage Preferred, RE/MAX One, Prince Frederick Ford Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram, Riverside Trailers, CEM Rolloffs, Quality Built Homes, Bozick Distributors, Inc., Sunshines Catering, and Shore United Bank.

For additional information, please visit the website at Waterside Music Series | Calvert Marine Museum, MD – Official Website.

Explore how the prehistoric past, natural environments, and maritime heritage come to life and tell a unique story of the Chesapeake Bay.


