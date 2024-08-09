Waldorf Man Set to Buy New Truck After Winning $50,000 at Charlotte Hall Dash-in

Waldorf man finds top prize on Gold Rush 7s Tripler instant ticket

Shopping for a new set of wheels is on the to-do list for a Charles County man, who found a $50,000 top-prize winning scratch-off during a regular stop at his usual Lottery retailer. The Waldorf scratch-off fan was set on buying an instant ticket that day and only needed one Gold Rush 7s Tripler game to find his big win.

The asphalt contractor bought his lucky $5 instant ticket at Dash In located at 30100 Three Notch Road in Charlotte Hall. After a quick scratch of the game’s play area, he revealed a “7” symbol with the matching top prize of $50,000. Needless to say, he was quite shocked!

His first order of business for his prize, the winner told Lottery officials, is to buy a new truck.

His lucky Lottery retailer also get to celebrate. The St. Mary’s County Dash In will collect a $500 Lottery bonus for selling a top-prize winning scratch-off worth $50,000 or more. The Gold Rush 7s Tripler game went on sale in May with eight $50,000 top prizes. There are still five remaining, along with other prizes ranging from $5 to $5,000.