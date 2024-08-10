“Bubby’s Christmas Farewell” at Flat Iron Farm Are Looking for Artificial Christmas Trees of Various Sizes

UPDATE 8/10/2024: Flat Iron Farm are looking for artificial christmas trees of various sizes. They don’t need to be perfect condition.

They can drop off at Flat Iron Farm at 45840 Highway to Heaven Lane in Great Mills, at the building to the right after barns. There will be a sign that says tree drop here beginning Monday, 8/12/2024.

8/9/2024: The holiday season is just around the corner, and Flat Iron Farm is preparing to unveil something truly special for the community. This year, the beloved tradition at the farm will carry even more significance, as it will be known as “Bubby’s Christmas Farewell.” The event promises to be an unforgettable celebration filled with joy, reflection, and a heartfelt tribute to a cherished member of the Flat Iron Farm family, affectionately known as Bubby.

“Bubby’s Christmas Farewell” is set to be more than just a festive occasion—it’s a commemorative event honoring the life and legacy of Bubby, a figure who has left an indelible mark on Flat Iron Farm and the surrounding community. Bubby’s family and close friends have come together to host this special event, centered around giving back to the community, a value that Bubby held close to his heart.

The event will feature many of the classic activities that visitors have come to love at Flat Iron Farm. Attendees can expect a lineup of holiday favorites, including:

Pictures with Santa: Capture the magic of the season with a visit to Santa Claus, a must for families and children.

Pony Rides: Delight in the excitement of pony rides, offering a fun experience for the little ones.

Petting Zoo: Interact with a variety of friendly animals at the petting zoo, a hit with kids and animal lovers alike.

S’mores and Hot Chocolate: Warm up with some sweet treats and hot beverages, perfect for enjoying around a cozy fire.

Vendors and More: Browse through an array of vendors offering unique gifts and holiday goods.

In addition to the traditional activities, this year’s event is keeping a few surprises under wraps. Attendees are encouraged to stay tuned for announcements about new and exciting changes and added activities that will make this year’s event even more special. The community is eagerly awaiting these top-secret details that promise to enhance the festive experience.

In the spirit of Bubby’s generosity, the event will also focus on supporting some of Bubby’s favorite charities. It’s an opportunity for everyone to come together, celebrate the season, and contribute to causes that are close to the hearts of Bubby’s family and friends.

Planned dates are:

11/29 & 11/30

12/6 & 12/7

12/13 & 12/14

12/20, 12/21, 12/22 and 12/23

For more details about “Bubby’s Christmas Farewell,” the community is encouraged to follow the dedicated Facebook page and website. Updates, event schedules, and further announcements will be shared as the event approaches.

As the holiday lights begin to twinkle and the festive spirit fills the air, “Bubby’s Christmas Farewell” at Flat Iron Farm promises to be a memorable event for all who attend. It’s a time for the community to come together, celebrate the joy of the season, and honor the legacy of a beloved figure who has touched many lives. Mark your calendars and join in this special celebration filled with love, joy, and the true spirit of Christmas.

For more information and updates, follow “Bubby’s Christmas Farewell” on Facebook.

