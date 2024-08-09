UPDATE: DETAILS ADDED – Record-Breaking Fentanyl Seizure in St. Mary’s County: Deputies Recover Over a Kilogram, Gun, Three Vehicles and Other Drugs

UPDATE 8/9/2024: In a significant breakthrough for local law enforcement, the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office executed multiple search and seizure warrants on August 8, 2024, as part of an ongoing investigation into drug distribution. The operation, conducted at two residences in Great Mills and Lexington Park, led to the largest fentanyl seizure in the county’s history.

At approximately 7:13 p.m., deputies conducted a raid on a residence in the 22000 block of Towey Court in Great Mills. During the search, they discovered a substantial cache of narcotics, including 1,057.81 grams of fentanyl and 294.13 grams of cocaine. Additional quantities of methamphetamine, amphetamine, and various controlled prescription medications were also seized. The search also uncovered $9,740 in U.S. currency, a digital scale, packaging materials, a shotgun, and four cellular phones. A simultaneous operation at a second residence on Ridge Road in Lexington Park resulted in the recovery of additional currency, a digital scale, a cellular phone, and CDS paraphernalia.

The suspects apprehended during the operation include James William Blackiston III, 31, Jasmine Samaria Votra, 36, and Willis Matthews Brooks, 43, all of Great Mills. They have been charged with multiple counts of CDS Possession – Not Cannabis and Possession with Intent to Distribute. Specifically, Blackiston and Votra were charged with CDS possession of a large amount (fentanyl), while Brooks faces an additional charge of possession of a firearm in connection with a drug trafficking crime.

According to court documents, when detectives searched the Towey Court residence, they found significant quantities of cocaine, methamphetamine, fentanyl, and amphetamine. The drugs were distributed throughout the house, with some found under Brooks’ bed, on Votra’s person, and in plain view in the living room. A large bag containing over 27 grams of fentanyl was concealed on Votra’s person, and Blackiston later claimed ownership of the substance. Authorities also recovered a shotgun, over $4,900 in cash, and several cell phones.

The operation was supported by the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Services Team, the Patrol Division, and allied partners from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office, Calvert County Sheriff’s Office, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives.

Following the successful operation, Sheriff Steve Hall remarked, “This is the largest seizure of fentanyl ever made in St. Mary’s County. It points to the scope of the problem we face daily to keep our community safe from this dangerous and deadly substance. The investigation and seizure are a testament to the level of commitment our deputies have to continue this fight against crime.”

The three suspects were transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center in Leonardtown, where they await bond hearings. The investigation remains ongoing, with additional charges pending in connection to the seized narcotics and firearms.

