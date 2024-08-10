Altercation at St. Mary’s County Detention Center Leads to Assault Charges for Three Inmates

An altercation at the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center has resulted in assault charges against three inmates: Roger G. Chin, 40, Daitoine V. Payne, 23, and Malik A. Price, 21. The incident, which occurred during the morning of August 5, 2024, involved a physical confrontation between the three inmates, escalating from a verbal dispute over a communal newspaper.

According to the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office, the altercation began when Chin and Price engaged in an argument over the ownership of a newspaper. The argument escalated when Chin allegedly spat in Price’s face, prompting Price to retaliate by slapping Chin on the arm and throwing items, including books and board games, in Chin’s direction. Payne, who was mopping the dayroom at the time, then intervened by striking Price in the face multiple times with his fists, causing Price to fall to the floor.

Video surveillance from the detention center’s dayroom captured the incident, corroborating the sequence of events reported by the witnesses and involved parties. Following the altercation, all three inmates were charged with second-degree assault.

During interviews with deputies, Price explained that he confronted Chin over derogatory comments related to the newspaper, which led to Chin spitting on him. Price claimed he acted in self-defense by slapping Chin and throwing items at him. Chin, on the other hand, denied intentionally spitting on Price, stating that the spit was unintentional while he was verbally responding to Price. Chin admitted to calling Price a derogatory name but claimed that Price struck him without provocation.

Payne, who entered the altercation by striking Price, justified his actions by stating that Price had been harassing other inmates and that he felt disrespected when Price threw the board games after they had just been received and the area had been cleaned. Payne expressed that his actions were a response to what he perceived as ongoing disrespect from Price.

No significant injuries were reported from the altercation, though Price did sustain minor bruising on his left cheek. All three inmates were formally charged with second-degree assault and are awaiting further legal proceedings.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to investigate the incident.