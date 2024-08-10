Lexington Park Man Arrested in Walmart Parking Lot Incident

August 9, 2024
On August 5, 2024, Patrick H. Nutter, 38, of Lexington Park, was arrested at a Walmart parking lot on Miramar Way in California, Maryland, after allegedly attempting to break into vehicles and inhaling a noxious substance from an aerosol can.

Deputy Bianca Melton of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a disturbance around 6:03 p.m. Witnesses described seeing a man, later identified as Nutter, pulling on car door handles while wearing a red shirt and black pants. Upon arrival, officers found Nutter crouched next to a gray sedan, inhaling from an aerosol keyboard duster can.

Nutter, who was identified through prior encounters and his booking photograph, was seen by multiple eyewitnesses pulling on the handles of two different vehicles before police arrived. Surveillance footage from Walmart also captured the incident.

Nutter was arrested without further incident and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center. He faces charges of inhaling a harmful substance and rogue and vagabond, with potential penalties including up to three years in prison or a fine.

