Lusby Man Arrested for Stolen Gun and DUI After Passing Out at Wawa in St. Mary’s County

Declan L. Hughes, 20, of Lusby, is facing a series of serious charges after an incident involving impaired driving and illegal possession of a firearm in Lexington Park.

According to court documents, on August 5, 2024, officers responded to reports of a white male asleep behind the wheel of a 2008 Lexus IS250 near the Wawa on Three Notch Road. Witnesses reported that the vehicle was speeding and driving erratically before pulling into the Wawa parking lot. The driver, identified as Declan L. Hughes, was found by officers standing outside the vehicle.

Officers noted that Hughes exhibited several signs of impairment, including red, glassy eyes, slurred speech, and extremely constricted pupils. During their interaction, Hughes admitted to having taken 1 mg of Xanax approximately two hours before driving. He also acknowledged that he had consumed an alcoholic beverage earlier in the day, despite his driver’s license carrying an alcohol restriction that prohibits him from operating a vehicle with any alcohol in his system.

Hughes failed the standardized field sobriety tests administered by the officers and was subsequently arrested. He refused to take a breathalyzer test. A search of his vehicle following the arrest uncovered a stolen black and tan SIG P320 9mm handgun, which was located in the driver’s side door. The gun, confirmed stolen through the Maryland State Police in Westminster, was loaded with a magazine containing ten rounds but had no round in the chamber. Additionally, officers found an unmarked pill bottle containing six Xanax tablets on the driver’s seat.

As a result of these findings, Hughes is facing multiple charges, including:

Possession of a stolen firearm – Up to 5 years in prison and/or a $10,000 fine.

Possession of a firearm by a minor – Up to 5 years in prison and/or a $10,000 fine.

Transporting a handgun in a vehicle – Up to 5 years in prison and/or a $2,500 fine.

Transporting a handgun on his person – Up to 5 years in prison and/or a $2,500 fine.

Possession of a controlled dangerous substance (not cannabis) – Up to 1 year in prison and/or a $5,000 fine.

Driving while impaired by a controlled dangerous substance – Must appear in court.

Driving while impaired by drugs and alcohol to the extent of being unable to drive safely – Must appear in court.

Driving a motor vehicle with alcohol in his blood in violation of license restrictions – Must appear in court.

Hughes was transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center after his arrest. His case is set to be heard in the District Court of Maryland for St. Mary’s County, where he will face these serious charges.

