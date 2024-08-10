High-Speed Chase in Calvert County Ends with Arrest of Lusby Man After 130 MPH Pursuit

On August 3, 2024, Deputy R. Contic of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle along Rousby Hall Road in Lusby after observing multiple traffic violations.

The driver, however, refused to stop and was seen discarding drug paraphernalia from the vehicle while exhibiting increasingly dangerous driving behavior. Accelerating to speeds exceeding 130 mph, the driver continued to evade law enforcement. Deputy Contic executed a precision immobilization technique (PIT) maneuver, successfully bringing the vehicle to a halt near Calvert Beach Road in St. Leonard.

The driver, identified as 29-year-old Tyonte Ajee Raymond Thomas of Lusby, was taken into custody without further incident.

Thomas was transported to the Calvert County Detention Center, where he was charged with fleeing and eluding, reckless driving, negligent driving, and other related offenses.

